[Podcast] Top 3 Must-Watch Movies for Entrepreneurs

[Podcast] Top 3 Must-Watch Movies for Entrepreneurs
In this episode, I reveal the top 3 must-watch movies for entrepreneurs. These movies will not just entertain you, but you’ll also learn something new or, at the very least, be inspired.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 50 minutes ago

Sandeep: I have seen your big list! ;) I know that The Pursuit of Happyness was included! :) I am glad to hear that you like Ayn Rand's book, The Fountainhead. You are right to have your opinion about the movie adaption. Ayn Rand did discuss the outcome on different occasions. Have you watched We The Living?

Maybe we should have a conversation on my podcast, EGO NetCast, in the future? Have you listened to my interviews with BizSugar members?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 hours 43 minutes ago

No teaser? ;) I would say that The Pursuit of Happyness, should be one of the movies for entrepreneurs. I would add The Fountainhead to the list. Entrepreneurs should have a rational philosophy, guiding their business endeavors.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by 99signals
2 hours 33 minutes ago

Hey Martin - Really appreciate your feedback. As I mentioned in this episode, I have a bigger list of recommended movies for entrepreneurs on my blog. You can check it out here: https://www.99signals.com/movies-entrepreneur-watch-inspiration/. The list has 21 movies, and The Pursuit of Happyness is included :) I liked Ayn Rand's book The Fountainhead, but not too fond of the movie adaptation. If you have time, do check out the post and let me know what you thought of the recommendations.
