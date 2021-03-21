When it comes to pricing, there are many important factors to consider, such as sales channels, cost of goods, and competitor pricing. But, just as important is how well you know your target audience and how much they value what you offer. Here are five pricing strategies to keep in mind as you grow your business.
Pricing Approaches and Strategies to Help Grow Your Small Business
