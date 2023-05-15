Whether you’re a remote work junkie or you are self-employed, being able to mitigate disaster and stay up and running when it comes to getting work done is vital. A study by Stanford suggested that remote workers are 13% more productive when they work from home than in the office.



Granted, there can be more distractions and a greater potential for things to go wrong. However, employees are reliable to complete the job.



Furthermore, that doesn’t take into account issues other than putting a spanner in the works when it comes to being physically able to work.



Daily distractions such as pets or children being home, phone calls, or people knocking on the door can all be run-of-the-mill issues for anyone working from home.



