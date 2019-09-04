Sabrina Tan left a comfortable tech career to start her own business in the skincare industry. Skin Inc, a customizable skincare solution, has won over 100 beauty awards and is featured in publications like VOGUE, WWD, Refinery29. Singapore-based Skin Inc is a marriage of tech and beauty, but like any marriage, Sabrina faced challenges. It was her ability to persevere, and overcome those challenges that makes her such an inspiration to up and coming entrepreneurs.
Showing up every day is the key to small business success.
From https://smallbiztrends.com
September 4, 2019
