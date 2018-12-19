When you run a small business, it can be easy to feel like your impact is small too. When you look around at the big corporations pulling in multi-millions, fans all over the globe and a gleaming marketing team. But, you know what they say – the grass is greener where you water it, not really on the other side.



Your small business is incredibly valuable and not just because it puts food on your table and keeping a roof over your head. Small businesses are an asset to the local community. Butch, baker, or handmade jewelry makers you all bring something great.

