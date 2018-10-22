Spotlight: Checkbook.io Takes the Hassle Out of Paper Check PaymentsPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on October 22, 2018 8:07 am
People still write billions of paper checks per year. Even with more convenient payment options available, checks are still necessary in certain situations. So Checkbook.io aims to give people a way to pay by check without going through the hassle of writing and tracking paper payments. Learn more about this business and how it’s trying to disrupt the industry.
