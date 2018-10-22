17
Vote
0 Comment
People still write billions of paper checks per year. Even with more convenient payment options available, checks are still necessary in certain situations. So Checkbook.io aims to give people a way to pay by check without going through the hassle of writing and tracking paper payments. Learn more about this business and how it’s trying to disrupt the industry.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop