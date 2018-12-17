Spotlight: Flaunt Boots & Accessories Makes Medical Boots FashionablePosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 17, 2018 10:32 am
Medical boots aren’t exactly known for being fashionable. But if you’ve had a medical issue that requires you to wear one, Flaunt Boots & Accessories offers a huge variety of fashionable covers and accessories to help you change up your look. What started as a project to help a friend has since turned into a business that has gotten the attention of some pretty high profile celebrities. Read more about the company’s journey.
