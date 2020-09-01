One of the most frequent questions I get as a mentor to entrepreneurs is “How do I find the money to start my business?” I always answer that there isn’t any magic, and contrary to the popular myth, nobody is waiting in the wings to throw money at you, just because you have a new and exciting business idea.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Alternative Funding Sources For Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on September 1, 2020 8:42 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments