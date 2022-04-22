As a long-time business advisor and angel investor, I’m a believer that “two heads are better than one” in building a new business. Very few entrepreneurs have the range of skills and experience to be the solution creator as well as business creator, or operational as well as sales leader. The challenge is to recognize and recruit that ideal partner match early with minimal cost and risk.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Attributes Of The Perfect Partner For Your StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on April 22, 2022 2:04 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments