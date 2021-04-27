Success in a startup is not possible as a “one-man show.” An entrepreneur has to engage with team members, partners, investors, vendors, and customers. In my experience, the joy of positive engagement is sometimes the only pay you get in an early startup. Amazingly, many successful startups are built on this basis alone, with almost no money.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Entrepreneur Actions To Grow Beyond A One-Man ShowPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on April 27, 2021 12:12 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
Inspiretothrive
-
lyceum
-
problogger78
-
leonesimmy
-
LimeWood
-
sophia2
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
mikehartman1
-
bizyolk
-
FutureVision
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
logistico
-
Digitaladvert
-
steefen
-
MasterMinuteman
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments