Even though ‘big data’ has now been around for several years, the opportunities for startups seem to keep growing, just as the amount of data keeps growing. According to Forbes, over the last two years alone 90 percent of the data in the world was generated.. This data comes from sensors, social media posts, digital pictures and videos, purchase transactions, everywhere.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Key Business Domains Where ‘Big Data’ Looms LargePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on May 13, 2022 11:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
franpro
-
Mossmedia
-
lyceum
-
MarketWiz
-
sundaydriver
-
maestro68
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
NolanGreen
-
luvhealthcare
-
BizWise
-
sophia2
-
deanuk
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
Digitaladvert
-
businessgross
-
2013Taxes
-
LashonMcclure
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
-
davidtompkinsj51
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments