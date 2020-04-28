Investors will tell you that they love to put money into startups that are scalable, and ready to become the next unicorn. But what does that really mean? Simply stated, it means that your business has the potential to multiply revenue with minimal incremental cost. Ready to scale is when you have a proven product and a proven business model, about to expand to new geographies and markets.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Keys To Enabling Your Startup For Unicorn GrowthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
