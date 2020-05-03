The average length of a funding pitch to angel investors is ten minutes. Even if you have booked an hour with a VC, you should plan to talk only for the first fifteen minutes. The biggest complaint I hear from fellow investors is that startup founders often talk way too long, and neglect to cover the most relevant points. Or they get sidetracked by a technical glitch due to poor preparation.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Keys To Limiting Your Startup Story To Ten Minutes
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com
May 3, 2020
