The “valley of death” is a common term in the startup world, referring to the difficulty of covering the negative cash flow in the early stages of a startup, before their new product or service is bringing in revenue from real customers. I often get asked about the real alternatives to bridge this valley, and there are some good ones I will outline here.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Keys To Surviving Startup Cash Flow RequirementsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 20, 2022 11:10 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments