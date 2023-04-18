The reigning theory in business has long been that “alpha” leaders make the best entrepreneurs. These are aggressive, results-driven achievers who assert control, and insist on a hierarchical organizational model. Yet I am seeing more and more success from “beta” startup cultures, like Zappos and Amazon, where the emphasis is on collaboration, curation, and communication.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Leadership Strategies For Today’s Employee CulturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
