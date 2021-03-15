16
There comes a time in the life of every business owner when you need to move on to something new, retire, or let your business go to someone with new energy and ideas. As a business advisor, I always have qualms about recommending this move, because the process of selling your business can generate more pain and loss than continuing to run it yourself.


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I am not planning to "sell" my business, but I will check out the book ("Exit Rich") mentioned in the post.
