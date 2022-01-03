Today’s customers are overloaded and overwhelmed by too much information, so making a decision is a challenge. You may think this is only important to your marketing and sales people, but in reality it doesn’t matter how great your product or technology might be, you won’t succeed if you don’t understand your target customer decision process. Every aspect of your business must be about sales.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 New Realities Drive The Customer Decision ProcessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on January 3, 2022 10:07 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments