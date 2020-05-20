Every entrepreneur I know has their favorite excuse for a previous failure – an investor backed out, the economy took a downturn, or a supplier delivered bad quality. These things outside your control do happen, but based on my years of experience as a startup advisor and angel investor, I still see too many strategies leading to failure that are inside the entrepreneur decision realm.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Popular Business Strategies That Most Often FailPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on May 20, 2020 9:15 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments