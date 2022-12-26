Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs seem to prefer to fail their way to the top, rather than do some research and learn from the successes and mistakes of others. It seems to be part of the “fail fast, fail often” mantra often heard in Silicon Valley. As an advisor to many startups, I’m convinced it’s an expensive and painful approach, but I do see it used all too often.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Practices To Avoid When Running Your First StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 1 day 21 hours ago
