I’m a very logical guy, so I still fondly remember when new solutions and technologies started trends on the basis of their logical strengths. In today’s world, it seems that emotion, not logic, sparks the new trends that become culture, and drives our devotion or disappointment in new products and brands. How does an entrepreneur best deal with that environment?
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Strategies To Keep Ahead Of Market Changes TodayPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on March 17, 2021 1:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments