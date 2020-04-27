Did you ever wonder why some entrepreneurs always seem to have all the luck and success, while others never seem to catch a break? As an angel investor, I quickly learned that luck has very little to do with it, and I now look for some personal characteristics and leadership styles that separate the potential winners from the losers.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Strategies To Make You A Lucky Winner In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 1 day 19 hours ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on April 27, 2020 8:07 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments