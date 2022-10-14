Most new entrepreneurs don’t anticipate the burdens of being the leader, including the sense of loneliness and isolation at the top. People outside the team can’t relate to the pressures of “the buck stops here,” and everyone on the team assumes that they are the primary ones under pressure to deliver. Even in a single entrepreneur startup, the leader carries a heavy weight.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Strategies To Mitigate The Challenge Of LeadershipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 14, 2022 1:06 pm
