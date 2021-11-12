Some aspiring entrepreneurs are so desperate for funding, or naïve, that they ignore the obvious signs of scams and rip-offs on the Internet, praying for a windfall. One would think that with all the sad stories and tools published over the past twenty years, this problem would be behind us. But people are still begging for more technology or laws, often to protect them from themselves.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Tips On Due Diligence On Any Startup Funding OfferPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on November 12, 2021 10:49 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments