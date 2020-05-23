As I was watching the investor show, Shark Tank, on TV the other night, I was struck by how quickly and how extensively the sharks focused on the background and character of the entrepreneurs, compared to time spent evaluating their products. I realized it was consistent with my own view as a former angel investor, that investors invest in you, more than your solution.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Traits Demonstrate Entrepreneur Character StrengthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on May 23, 2020 7:28 am
