Based on my experience with startups, trust is the most valuable asset you can have, especially when asking people to step into the unknown by funding your innovation, by joining your team, or just buying your new product as an early customer. You need to understand the unfortunate fact that, due to the realities of life struggles, trust does not come by default from anyone these days.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Ways To Build The Trust You Need To Lead A CompanyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on May 30, 2021 3:00 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments