Based on my years of experience as a new business advisor, I always find leadership to be more important to business success than any new technology or innovative solution. The challenge is to adequately define leadership in terms of everyday activities. Most entrepreneurs believe they are leaders, even though the feedback I get from their team and partners may indicate otherwise.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Ways To Highlight Your Startup Leadership AbilityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on March 6, 2022 8:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments