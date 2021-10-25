At some point in their life, hopefully everyone strives to be the best in their chosen profession. Most people think that being the best requires more intelligence, more training, and more experience. In reality, in business or even in sports, the evidence is conclusive that it is as much about how you think, as what you do.
Startup Professionals Musings: 11 Keys To Being The Best In Your Chosen Profession
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
