Every entrepreneur wishes that he could predict whether his idea could be the “next big thing,” before he spent his life savings and years of energy on it. Investors, on the other hand, typically don’t even look very hard at the product or service, but prefer to evaluate first the entrepreneur, and secondly the business plan.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Attributes To Look For In Your Perfect Startup IdeaPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on September 9, 2021 11:06 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments