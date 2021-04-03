I’m a big fan of the old adage "There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers." We have all heard questions that begin, "This may be a dumb question, but …" used effectively by smart people who are not afraid of risking ridicule by challenging a questionable assertion from an intimidating speaker.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Benefits Of Business Leadership By Asking QuestionsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on April 3, 2021 1:39 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments