As a startup advisor, I see many aspiring entrepreneurs whose primary motivation seems to be to work part time, or get rich quick, or avoid anyone else telling them what to do. Let me assure you, from personal experience, and from helping many successful as well as struggling entrepreneurs, that starting a business is hard work, and doesn’t come with any of the benefits mentioned.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Entrepreneur Lifestyle Drivers That Lead To SuccessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on March 30, 2020 2:32 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
martinzwilling
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
mikehartman1
-
steefen
-
MasterMinuteman
-
LoopLooper
-
thelastword
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
maestro68
-
FutureVision
-
Webdev1
-
sundaydriver
-
ObjectOriented
-
bloggerpalooza
-
blogexpert
-
luvhealthcare
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments