In my role as advisor and mentor to many new entrepreneurs, I often find myself suggesting that they think bigger. I’m a techy at heart, and I love to see real innovation, but too often I see just “copycat” proposals, or at best incremental thinking. For example, I’m not sure the world needs one more social media niche site, or another dating site, or yet another flavored drink alternative.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To An Unbeatable Solution For Your New Startup
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
February 15, 2021
