One of the biggest impediments to starting a new venture is the “terror barrier,” as popularized by Bob Proctor, a 85-year-old millionaire and world renowned entrepreneur. This is the imaginary barrier that always seems to appear at the critical point where we would step out ahead of peers or competitors, but fear causes us to stop short.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To Pushing Past The Mental Terror Of A StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on October 8, 2020 12:11 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments