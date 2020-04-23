17
Most small businesses I advise still rely on traditional advertising models, assuming they can create enough media “noise” to get customers attention and sway them. You don’t realize that person-to-person noise now dominates all channels through social media, effectively hiding business marketing messages. You now need a personal context in your marketing to get results.


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I will check out the book ("The Context Marketing Revolution") mentioned in the post. I will listen to it when it will be available as an audiobook on Audible.
