Most small businesses I advise still rely on traditional advertising models, assuming they can create enough media “noise” to get customers attention and sway them. You don’t realize that person-to-person noise now dominates all channels through social media, effectively hiding business marketing messages. You now need a personal context in your marketing to get results.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys to Results in the Current Marketing Revolution
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
