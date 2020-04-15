As an entrepreneur advisor, I am surprised at how often I hear the same or very similar proposals of an incremental innovation to an existing process, versus a really new or breakthrough solution. If you are seriously looking to start the next billion-dollar startup, you need to get beyond the realm of enhancing a current solution. Investors are looking for breakthrough solutions to fund.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To The Startup Mindset Required For BreakthrusPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on April 15, 2020 8:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments