Even though the color of their money is always green, all startup investors are not the same. Struggling entrepreneurs are often so happy to get a funding offer that they neglect the recommended reverse due diligence on the investors. Taking on equity investors to fund your company is much like getting married – it is a long-term relationship that has to work at all levels.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To Vetting Investors Before You Accept Funding
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on May 15, 2020 6:41 am
