In my business of mentoring new entrepreneurs and advising small company owners, I recognize that most don’t start as experienced leaders, and most don’t realize that people leadership is a primary key to their future success. Building a business is not a one-person job, and leading by edict rarely works today. You need to pick the right people, and learn as you go to lead the team.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Priorities For New Business Leader Self-DevelopmentPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on February 21, 2020 3:00 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago