Every startup needs a couple of advisors with deep experience and connections in your business domain or financial skills to complement your technical focus. Advisors need to be mentors, looking ahead and directing you on key actions to take or avoid. Unfortunately, many prefer the role of critic, looking backward to highlight your mistakes. These people don’t help you or your startup.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Questions To Qualify Advisors For Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on January 6, 2020 12:37 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments