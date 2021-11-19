The pervasive ability and need to communicate constantly and globally through the Internet and smartphones is incenting everyone to get more out of their own assets and time, and capitalize on the idle resources of others. This sharing economy is rapidly becoming the new business of sharing, with major winners already including Airbnb (rooms), Uber (rides), and Chegg (books).
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Reasons For Monetizing The Idle Resources Of OthersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on November 19, 2021 12:47 pm
