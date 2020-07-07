For all entrepreneurs, starting a business is the route to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” no matter how risky. It’s the American dream that has been the goal of people in this country for over 240 years. If you are here in the U.S., I hope you are all able to take some time off this holiday period, to contemplate what you do, and why you do it.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Rewards Of Independence That Excite EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on July 7, 2020 6:11 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments