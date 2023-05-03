It may not be as sexy, but starting a new business which builds on an existing technology or business model is usually less risky than introducing that ultimate new disruptive technology. There are many levels of innovation that go beyond copying someone else’s idea, but stop short of pushing the leading edge (bleeding edge).
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Risk Reduction Strategies For Your Next New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on May 3, 2023 10:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments