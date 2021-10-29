Some investors seem to focus wholly on the strengths of the management team, or a sustainable competitive advantage, and in reality these are the core attributes for every funding equation. While these may be necessary for funding, they may not be sufficient to make your startup the great success embodied in your vision.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Rules Of Relevancy That Set Your New Venture ApartPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on October 29, 2021 10:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
marketingvalue
-
AmyJordan
-
profmarketing
-
kingofcontent92
-
blogexpert
-
MarketWiz
-
advertglobal
-
JoshRed
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
sophia2
-
maestro68
-
mikehartman1
-
deanuk
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments