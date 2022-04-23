How many times have investors heard startups start their pitch by touting that their technology is “disruptive?” What entrepreneurs forget or don’t realize is that most customers are wary of all technology, educating the market on new technology is expensive, takes a long time, and people buy problem solutions rather than technology. Investors will likely wait for more traction.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Stages of Disruption Denial Cause A Startup Dilemma
