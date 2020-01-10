If you think that financial modeling for a new business is arcane magic, limited in value to financial wizards and professional investors, then you have been listening to the wrong advisors. In reality, a simple Excel spreadsheet model customized around your assumptions can save you hours and avoid a wasted expense in validating alternative vendor and marketing decisions.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Startup Financial Questions Every Investor Will AskPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on January 10, 2020 7:36 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments