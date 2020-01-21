17
Although most people believe that being a successful entrepreneur is all about having the right idea, I’m convinced from my years of experience as a startup advisor and investor that’s it’s more about you as a person. If you can brand yourself as someone to remember, and someone who can deliver, I assure you that you will have no trouble finding investors, as well as customers.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 31 minutes ago

I have to check out the book (Be Different!: The Key To Business And Career Success) mentioned in the post.
