According to Gallup surveys, job satisfaction for employees is at an all-time low. Only 13 percent of workers are fully engaged in their job. The sad part is that is seems to be getting worse, rather than better. One obvious alternative is to become an entrepreneur. As a mentor to many aspiring entrepreneurs, I’m often asked what it takes to switch and get real satisfaction from this lifestyle.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Steps To Get Ahead With The Entrepreneur LifestylePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on April 6, 2020 9:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments