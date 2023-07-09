One of the biggest impediments to starting a new venture is the “terror barrier,” as popularized by Bob Proctor, a 85-year-old millionaire and world renowned entrepreneur. This is the imaginary barrier that always seems to appear at the critical point where we would step out ahead of peers or competitors, but fear causes us to stop short.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Strategies To Counter Your Urge To Quit A BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on July 9, 2023 3:11 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments