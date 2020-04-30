If you want to make a great first impression on a startup investor or an advisor like me, don’t try to convince me or show me how busy you are. For some reason, too many aspiring entrepreneurs I know seem to focus on “actions” rather than “results.” Based on my experience, survival and success are both about doing the right things, and not about doing everything.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Tips To Keep Your Startup Productive, Not Just BusyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on April 30, 2020 7:50 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments