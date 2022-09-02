Many entrepreneurs still don’t understand that building a business culture today of doing good, like helping people (society) and planet (sustainability), is also a key to maximizing profit. Employees and customers alike are looking for meaning, not simply employment and commodity prices. Every company needs this focus to attract the best minds and loyalty in both categories.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Ways The Right Leadership Culture Benefits Business
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com
September 2, 2022
