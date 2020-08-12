18
One of the characteristics that every good investor looks for in an aspiring entrepreneur is resilience, or the ability to learn from and bounce back after a failure. You don’t have to have previous startup problems to show resilience – everyone should have a story of tackling a tough challenge with minimal success, but using the failure to move on and achieve an objective.


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

I remember Ev Williams's Odeo podcast platform, back in the day. I am glad that he pivoted and developed Twitter instead. ;)
Share your small business tips with the community!
