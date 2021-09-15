As a long-time business advisor, and an investor in startups along the way, I’m always on the lookout for an entrepreneur who is responding first to a problem in the marketplace, rather than bringing a new technology to the market, assuming it will find a problem to solve. I assert that problem solvers are more likely to succeed, since every business comes with plenty of problems.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Ways To Solve More Problems And Grow Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on September 15, 2021 9:02 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
luvhealthcare
-
Copysugar
-
DigiTechBlog
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
businessgross
-
profmarketing
-
logistico
-
Webdev1
-
fundpr
-
thecorneroffice
-
marketingvalue
-
steefen
-
LoopLooper
-
centrifugePR
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments